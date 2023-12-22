An East London school’s decision to suspend an eight-year-old student for pinning a Palestine flag to his coat in memory of his relatives killed in Gaza has sparked anger, and triggered by the Muslim community against school management's anti-Palestine stand, media reports said.

The incident comes amid a spate of similar incidents in several western countries where educational institutions have clamped down on any show of support for Palestine under the pretext of anti-Semitism.

In the latest incident in Leyton, East London, the student named Yahya was suspended from the Barclay Primary School for donning a Palestine flag patch stitched onto his coat, according to his parents.

Guardians staged a demonstration on December 21 outside the school, with Muslim parents accusing the school management of displaying an anti-Palestine stance.

Protesters gathered outside the school, lauded as outstanding by Ofsted, and chanted slogans, such as "Barclay, Barclay, shame on you" and "teachers and families must unite; education is a human right."

"Our son was told he was 'not welcome, refused homework, and denied education' for wearing a Palestinian badge on his coat," Yahya's family said in a statement during the protest.

The school has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, a body that judges the Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills in the UK.

School denial

In response to these allegations, the school sent a letter to parents, asserting that there is "no evidence to support any claims of bullying or misconduct" after the accusations were made online.

The school also opted to close early for the Christmas holidays due to "escalating threats against staff" following allegations.

Yahya's mother expressed her concerns, stating, "Yahya has been traumatised after being emotionally abused through a series of punishments, treatment and discrimination at school.”

“We entrust them with our children every day, expecting a safe and nurturing environment. However, the recent events have left us disheartened. The treatment we received, the evident arrogance displayed and the overall behaviour towards us have been nothing short of appalling.”

"We will not let them make Palestine a dirty word whatever pressure they apply.” Yahya's mother added.

Israel has pounded Gaza since the October 7, killing at least 20,057 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 53,320 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Israeli attacks have left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly two million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.