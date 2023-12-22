WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somali, US forces kill top Al Shabab commander: minister
Officials say Maalim Ayman was behind planning multiple lethal terrorist attacks in Somalia and nearby countries.
Somali, US forces kill top Al Shabab commander: minister
Somalian information minister says Somali and US forces killed Maalim Ayman, a senior leader of the Al Shabab terrorist group accused of planning numerous attacks in Somalia and Kenya. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 22, 2023

Somali and US forces have killed a senior leader of the Al Shabab terrorist group who planned numerous attacks in Somalia and Kenya, Somalia's information minister said.

"Maalim Ayman was confirmed to have been killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army with assistance from US forces on December 17th," Daud Aweis said on his X account late on Thursday.

"Ayman was accountable for planning multiple lethal terrorist attacks in Somalia and nearby countries," he said.

The US military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) had conducted an air strike, an AFRICOM spokesperson said, but added that the strike's target was yet to be confirmed.

RelatedSomalia's Mohamud pledges 'all-out war' against Al Shabab

'Rewards for Justice wanted list'

The strike was conducted against the militant group near Jilib town in southern Somalia, AFRICOM and the Somali Information Ministry said.

Ayman was on a US State Department Rewards for Justice wanted list, with a $10M reward offered for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

The department said he was responsible for preparing an attack on a military base in Kenya in January 2020 in which three Americans - one US military service member and two contractors - were killed.

RelatedAl Shabab’s war with Kenya
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us