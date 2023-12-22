A UN expert has warned that Israel seeks to "permanently alter" the composition of Gaza's population with ever-expanding evacuation orders and widespread attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the south of Gaza.

"Israel has reneged on promises of safety made to those who complied with its order to evacuate northern Gaza two months ago. Now, they have been forcibly displaced again, alongside the population of southern Gaza," Paula Gaviria Betancur, the special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said in a statement on Friday.

"Where will the people of Gaza … go tomorrow?" Gaviria Betancur asked, saying that Israel’s military operation in Gaza "aims to deport the majority of the civilian population en masse.”

She added: "Gaza’s housing and civilian infrastructure have been razed to the ground, frustrating any realistic prospects for displaced Gazans to return home, repeating a long history of mass forced displacement of Palestinians by Israel."

Stating that since October 7, 1.9 million people – 85 percent of Gaza’s population – have been internally displaced, she said that most of those people live in overcrowded conditions where communicable diseases are on the rise, and struggle to access food, water, electricity healthcare, sanitation, and shelter.

"These conditions are expected to worsen with the onset of winter," she warned.

Related Israeli destruction of Gaza surpasses that of Mariupol, WW2 Germany

'Blatant disregard' for int'l laws

The special rapporteur urged the international community, and Israel’s allies in particular, to recognize the "blatant disregard" for international humanitarian and human rights law that has characterised the current conflict.

"Civilians in areas under evacuation order, as well as in so-called 'safe zones,' unilaterally designated by Israeli forces against international humanitarian law, have been the target of indiscriminate attacks," Gaviria Betancur said. "Many others have said it before – but it cannot be said enough – there is no safe place in Gaza."

Evacuation orders issued by the Israel army have been "inaccurate, self-contradictory, and largely depend on electricity and telecommunications networks, often subject to an illegal Israeli blackout," she said.

Underlining that Israel's blockade left internally displaced people in appalling conditions, she said: "The much-needed re-opening of the Kerem Shalom border crossing will barely make a dent in the needs on the ground if more aid is not allowed in."

She reiterated her concerns about Israel’s actions that amount to war crimes of collective punishment and forcible transfer.

"I call on Israel to immediately end attacks on civilians, cease its campaign to alter the composition of Gaza’s population through mass forced displacement, implement a permanent ceasefire, allow for the unrestricted passage of humanitarian aid, and prioritise dialogue to secure the safe release of remaining hostages," she urged.