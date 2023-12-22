WORLD
Will the Conflict in Gaza Spillover to the Wider Region in 2024?
In 2023, the calamity of war and devastation was unleashed with Israel's disproportionate bombardment of Gaza after the October 7 attack. The world witnessed Israel's rampant carpet bombing that targeted hospitals, schools and refugee centres killing over 20 thousand Palestinians with 70% of them being women and children. Press freedom also found itself under threat as at least 90 journalists in Gaza were killed covering the conflict under extreme circumstances. Western reactions have since remained idle especially after the US vetoed a UN security council calling for a ceasefire in the beiseged strip. Since then, talks for an end to the human suffering have remained delayed. Among the regional countries, Turkiye has very staunchly defended the Palestinian cause, labeling Israel as a "terror state" and slamming its western backers. Ankara has called for de-escalation of the conflict while also proposing to play a mediator role. Recently Houthi rebels launched at least 100 attacks on 12 different commercial ships in the Red Sea in what they call revenge against Israel's military campaign in Gaza. The Red Sea corridor is a vital waterway for passage of goods making up to 12% of global trade. Experts fear that the heightened tensions in the region could potentially change the security enviornment and disrupt the flow of global capital, resulting in a spillover effect. Guests: Kamel Hawwash Founding Member of BPC Tamer Qarmout Assistant Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Ali Ahmadi Executive Fellow at Geneva Centre for Security Policy
December 22, 2023
