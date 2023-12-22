TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye commemorates counsellor assassinated by Armenian terror group
Yilmaz Colpan, Tourism and Information Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Paris was shot by Armenian Justice Commandos (JCAG) terror group in 1979.
Türkiye commemorates counsellor assassinated by Armenian terror group
On December 22, 1979, in front of Fouquet restaurant at the famous Champ Elysees, Colpan was shot by terrorists who eventually claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Armenian Justice Commandos (JCAG) terror group. / Photo: AA Archive
December 22, 2023

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has remembered counsellor Yilmaz Colpan, who was assassinated by an Armenian terror group in 1979.

"We remember with respect our martyr Yilmaz Colpan, Tourism and Information Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Paris, assassinated in a heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organisation JCAG on 22 December 1979," the ministry said on X on Friday.

On December 22, 1979, in front of Fouquet restaurant at the famous Champ Elysees, Colpan was shot by terrorists who eventually claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Armenian Justice Commandos (JCAG) terror group.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA and JCAG.

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and their family members.

ASALA, founded in 1975, was the first Armenian terror group to wage war against Türkiye, and the JCAG was founded the same year in Beirut.

ASALA not only targeted Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG, which claimed that it only got support from the Armenian diaspora rather than foreign partners, only targeted Türkiye because it believed that attacking other countries would damage the so-called "Armenian struggle."

RelatedTürkiye commemorates diplomat assasinated in Brussels in 1983
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us