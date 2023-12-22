TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, US hold 'constructive' high-level defence group meeting
Top defence-related issues between the countries include Ankara's bid to purchase F-16 fighter jets, Sweden's NATO membership, and Türkiye's fight against terrorism.
Türkiye, US hold 'constructive' high-level defence group meeting
The Turkish president has suggested the US take steps on the F-16s as Türkiye takes steps on Sweden's NATO accession bid, perhaps before the end of the year. / Photo: Reuters
December 22, 2023

Türkiye and the United States have held a "positive and constructive" high-level defence meeting in the US capital Washington, DC, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

In Thursday's meeting, "discussions and exchange of views were held on regional and global security issues as well as on bilateral defence, military training, and defence industry cooperation," said a ministry statement on Friday.

The next meeting is expected to be held next year in Türkiye, it added.

Top defence-related issues between the countries include Ankara's bid to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the US, Sweden's NATO membership, and Türkiye's fight against terrorism, including the terror group PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG, which the US supports.

Officials in both countries have raised the possibility that the Turkish parliament and US Congress might soon, at about the same time, take steps on the F-16 and Sweden issues.

Türkiye has long criticised US support for the terrorist group YPG. While Washington claims it fights Daesh terrorists with the help of its YPG allies, Ankara says using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

RelatedEmpowering PKK terror group fuels further instability: Türkiye's UN envoy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us