December 22, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Red Sea crisis: What is happening and how has the international community responded?
The world’s largest commercial ships have recently started avoiding traversing through the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. This is in response to increasing attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen’s Houthi group amid Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza. #Yemen #Houthi # Israel #Gaza #Palestine
