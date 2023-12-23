December 23, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
American satirist Bill Maher justifies ethnic cleansing of Palestinians
“Eventually everybody comes to an accommodation, except the Palestinians.” During his nighttime show, American satirist Bill Maher attempted to justify Israeli occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza. Fierce criticism sparked online following his statements.
American satirist Bill Maher attempts to justify ethnic cleansing of Palestinians / Others
Explore