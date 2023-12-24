WORLD
Stolen Lands: What is the Smotrich Doctrine?
In 2017, Bezalel Smotrich, a then far-right politician and now right-hand man of Netanyahu, put forward a new policy called the Smotrich Doctrine, which gave Palestinians three options: emigrate, accept subordination, or be annihilated. But the policy isn’t new; the same protocol has been in place since the foundation of the State of Israel in 1948. And during its ongoing war on Palestine’s Gaza, Israel has been trying to justify its carpet-bombing and massacres with various excuses and pretexts while it indiscriminately kills Palestinian civilians as a result of this “de-Palestinianization” policy.
Stolen Lands: What is the Smotrich Doctrine?
December 24, 2023
