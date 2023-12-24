When Zionists wanted a ‘Promised Land’ for European Jews in Argentina

Did you know that Theodor Herzl, the founding father of Zionism, eyed Argentina for a Zionist state or the “Promised Land”? In the late 19th century, hundreds of Jewish settlers founded Moise Ville, a small town some 600 kilometres from the capital, Buenos Aires, that was supposed to become the “Jerusalem of Argentina”