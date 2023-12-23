More than 500,000 facing catastrophic hunger conditions in Gaza

Israel has carried out fresh strikes on Gaza, with authorities in the enclave reporting 18 people dead at the Nuseirat refugee camp. Israel has vowed to fight until Hamas is destroyed, despite the United Nations' vote for the delivery of more aid, and for the creation of conditions for the war to end. The UN says nowhere is safe. More than 500,000 people in Gaza are now facing catastrophic hunger conditions. Ilyas Avci reports.