December 24, 2023
Biden presses Netanyahu to move to a "lower intensity" phase of the war on Gaza
US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. According to reports, the two leaders discussed the Israeli military's campaign in Gaza but there was no mention of a ceasefire in the enclave. Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics says the US conduct with Israel does not constitute real pressure.
Giorgio Cafiero X Washington DC / Others
