TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
More terrorists 'neutralised' as Türkiye continues anti-terror operations
Number of terrorists "neutralised" since Friday's terror attacks in northern Iraq increases to 30 as Türkiye breaks down on terror groups along its borders.
More terrorists 'neutralised' as Türkiye continues anti-terror operations
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
December 24, 2023

Since the PKK terrorist attack on Friday, which killed 12 soldiers, Turkish airstrikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, neutralising many terrorists.

In a statement posted by the National Defence Ministry on X, Minister Yasar Guler said the number of terrorists "neutralised" following the terror attacks in the Claw-Lock region of northern Iraq had risen to 30.

After visiting Turkish soldiers injured in the Claw-Lock Operation region, Guler went to Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province and visited the 23rd Infantry Division Command.

There, the defence minister shared information about the latest situation in the region and gave anti-terror operations instructions to Turkish forces.

Following the terrorists’ attack in northern Iraq on Friday, Türkiye reaffirmed its determination to fight and eliminate terrorism at its source.

RelatedTürkiye committed to anti-terror operations: Turkish defence minister

'Whatever the cost'

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would prevent the emergence of a "terrorist structure" in northern Iraq and Syria, "whatever the cost."

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedMIT neutralises PKK/YPG's so-called head of Ayn al Arab region in N. Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us