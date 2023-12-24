Since the PKK terrorist attack on Friday, which killed 12 soldiers, Turkish airstrikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, neutralising many terrorists.

In a statement posted by the National Defence Ministry on X, Minister Yasar Guler said the number of terrorists "neutralised" following the terror attacks in the Claw-Lock region of northern Iraq had risen to 30.

After visiting Turkish soldiers injured in the Claw-Lock Operation region, Guler went to Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province and visited the 23rd Infantry Division Command.

There, the defence minister shared information about the latest situation in the region and gave anti-terror operations instructions to Turkish forces.

Following the terrorists’ attack in northern Iraq on Friday, Türkiye reaffirmed its determination to fight and eliminate terrorism at its source.

'Whatever the cost'

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would prevent the emergence of a "terrorist structure" in northern Iraq and Syria, "whatever the cost."

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.