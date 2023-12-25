WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia captain backs Khawaja on displaying peace symbol, stance on Gaza
Usman Khawaja's bid to highlight the war in Gaza faces ICC rejection as the black dove sticker with a peace message on his bat and shoes is disallowed, regarded as "related to politics, religion or race".
Australia captain backs Khawaja on displaying peace symbol, stance on Gaza
The 36-year-old, a Muslim, was stopped from wearing shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" during the first Test in Perth. / Photo: Reuters
December 25, 2023

Australia captain Pat Cummins threw his support behind star opener Usman Khawaja, saying his bid to bring attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was "not offensive".

Khawaja has been denied permission by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to have a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the second Test against Pakistan.

The logo, which he displayed during training on Sunday, also had the words 01:UDHR — a reference to Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — written on it.

The 36-year-old, a Muslim, was stopped from wearing shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" during the first Test in Perth.

The ICC said they flouted its rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race.

RelatedAustralian cricketer denied permission to display peace symbol on bat

"All lives are equal"

"We really support Uzzy. He's standing up for what he believes and I think he's done it really respectfully," Cummins told reporters on the eve of the Test in Melbourne.

"As I said last week, 'All lives are equal', I don't think that's very offensive and I'd say the same about the dove.

"That's Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he's gone about it.

"But obviously there's rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they're not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you've got to accept it."

Khawaja wore a black armband during the Perth Test and was reprimanded by the ICC, but insisted it was for a "personal bereavement" and not politically-motivated.

Last week, he spoke about how the Israel's brutal war on Gaza had affected him.

"When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," he said.

"I don't have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strongly about."

RelatedRenowned football players voice support for Gaza amid Israeli onslasught
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us