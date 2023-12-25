WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunfire at a Colorado mall on Christmas Eve kills 1, injure 3
One man was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, according to the police.
Gunfire at a Colorado mall on Christmas Eve kills 1, injure 3
A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 25, 2023

A man was fatally shot and three people were hurt as gunfire rang out at a shopping centre in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police has said.

A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs and officers received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

One man was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said.

A woman also was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.

Police said they detained “multiple people” and were “working to determine their involvement.”

The mall was cleared and closed, police said, and there was no known continuing threat to the community.

Colorado Springs is about 114 kilometres south of Denver.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us