Serbian Opposition Parties Demand Annulment of Election Result, Claim Non-Residents Voted

International observers say Serbia's December elections were marred by irregularities, and will demand a full investigation into alleged ballot box stuffing and vote buying. The accusations by the monitors, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, came after President Aleksandar Vucic claimed a sweeping victory for his Serbian Progressive Party. Meanwhile, thousands of people came out to protests the results of local elections in Belgrade, and two opposition leaders have started a hunger strike that they say will last until those results are annulled. Plus, just a couple of days before the votes took place, activist Aida Corovic was fined by a state court for disturbing public order and peace by throwing eggs at a wall in central Belgrade. Her verdict has no mention of the fact that she threw the eggs at a mural of the convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic, as part of a protest. Back in 2021 the mural sparked outrage and demonstrations in Serbia, and many rallying were detained by police - including Aida. Guests: Dusan Janjic: Forum for Ethnic Relations Executive Board President Aida Corovic: Peace Activist