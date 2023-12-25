CLIMATE
King Charles III's annual Christmas message includes sustainable touches
Addressing his subjects from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III is expected to promote environmental causes, as exemplified by the live Christmas tree that will be replanted once the holiday season is over.
Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace, in London, December 7, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
December 25, 2023

King Charles III is giving his second Christmas message from Buckingham Palace in front of a live tree decorated with sustainable ornaments.

The message to be broadcast at 3 pm Monday will be the king's second holiday address since he ascended the throne but the first since his coronation in May.

The natural decorations adorning the tree were made from wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pine cones and paper. The tree will later be replanted, the palace says.

Charles has promoted environmental causes, such as protecting wildlife and combating climate crisis long before it became popular, throughout much of his life. He spoke at the beginning of the month at the UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

RelatedTürkiye, UK to further boost ties in new period: Erdogan tells King Charles

Last year, in his first Christmas message as monarch, Charles evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers.

Many of those workers spent much of the past year in a fight with the government over pay, creating disruptions in transportation, education and adding to already long wait times at hospitals as doctors, nurses and ambulance workers walked off the job — some for several days at a time — throughout the year.

While Elizabeth delivered her address from a desk, Charles last year stood by a Christmas tree at the church on the grounds of Windsor Castle where his parents are buried.

This year, he will speak from a room in Buckingham Palace that leads to the balcony where members of the royal family assembled after his coronation ceremony.

Related'Not my king': Charles III's coronation draws criticism in former colonies
