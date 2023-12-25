WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 106 people killed in central Gaza in the last 24 hours
Gaza's refugee camps have become targets of Israeli violence. On Monday, the Maghazi Refugee Camp, one of the most densely populated areas in the central Gaza Strip, was hit by an Israeli missile. More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours. Palestinian officials have described it as a "horrible massacre" and a war crime. Rumeysa Codar reports.
Israeli Violence In Maghazi / Others
December 25, 2023
