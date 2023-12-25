December 25, 2023
Christmas cancelled in Beit Laham amid Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza
Christmas celebrations have been cancelled in the birthplace of Jesus — Beit Laham, in the occupied West Bank — amid Israel’s brutal attacks on Palestine’s Gaza. #Christmas #Gaza #BeitLaham
Christmas celebrations have been cancelled in the birthplace of Jesus — Beit Laham, in the occupied West Bank — amid Israel's brutal attacks on Palestine's Gaza.
