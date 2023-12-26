Besieged Palestinians in Gaza have welcomed Christmas Day with more Israel strikes that killed at least 250 Palestinians and wounded 500 others across the blockaded Palestinian enclave in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said medical teams are unable to treat all of the wounded arriving at the hospitals while noting they are dealing with types of injuries they have not seen in previous wars.

He added that the bed occupancy rate at operational hospitals in southern Gaza stands at 350 percent. Al-Qudra also noted that the humanitarian and medical aid arriving in Gaza does not meet the needs of the hospitals.

