In pictures: No Christmas respite in Gaza as Israel kills and wounds 750
Israel kills 250 Palestinians and wounds 500 others in 24 hours, Palestinian Health Ministry says, as Pope Francis issues strongly worded message on Christmas, saying children dying in wars, including in Gaza, were "little Jesuses of today".
Palestinians attend funeral held at Al Aqsa Hospital during Christmas Day after Israeli strike killed at least 70 Palestinians. / Photo: AA
December 26, 2023

Besieged Palestinians in Gaza have welcomed Christmas Day with more Israel strikes that killed at least 250 Palestinians and wounded 500 others across the blockaded Palestinian enclave in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said medical teams are unable to treat all of the wounded arriving at the hospitals while noting they are dealing with types of injuries they have not seen in previous wars.

He added that the bed occupancy rate at operational hospitals in southern Gaza stands at 350 percent. Al-Qudra also noted that the humanitarian and medical aid arriving in Gaza does not meet the needs of the hospitals.

Here are some heartbreaking images from Gaza👇

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
