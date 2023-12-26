WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli missile strikes Maghazi Refugee Camp in Gaza, resulting in over 100 deaths
Gaza's refugee camps have become the latest target of Israeli violence. On Monday, the Maghazi Refugee Camp, one of the most populous areas in central Gaza, was struck by an Israeli missile. More than 100 people were killed, with many more injured and in dire need of medical attention. Palestinian officials have described the scene as a "horrible massacre" and a war crime. Malik Fuda has more.
Israeli Missile Strikes Maghazi Refugee Camp in Gaza / Others
December 26, 2023
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us