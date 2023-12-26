BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Toyota’s Daihatsu halts domestic production amidst safety testing scandal
The production suspension extends through January, with the exact resumption date yet to be determined.
The firm, which has about 9,000 factory workers in Japan, closed the last of its four domestic plants, / Photo: Reuters 
December 26, 2023

Japanese car maker Daihatsu has suspended all its domestic production as the Toyota-owned company faces a massive safety testing scandal.

The firm, which has about 9,000 factory workers in Japan, closed the last of its four domestic plants, a Daihatsu spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

"Production will be suspended through January. We have not been able to assess as to exactly when our domestic production can resume," the spokesperson said.

The move could affect more than 8,000 companies across the country, according to a private research firm.

Last week, the company said it had been manipulating safety tests since at least 1989, affecting 64 models, including some sold under the Toyota brand which also are being suspended.

RelatedToyota subsidiary Daihatsu to halt all shipments over rigged safety tests

In April it said it had been falsifying crash test results for four of its models, involving a total of 88,000 vehicles made in Thailand and Malaysia in 2022 and 2023.

In May, it announced it was halting production in Japan of two hybrid vehicle models because of similar "irregularities", including the Toyota Raize SUV, manufactured on behalf of its parent company.

Founded in 1907 to manufacture internal combustion engines, Osaka-based Daihatsu launched its first three-wheeled vehicle in 1931, before being taken over by Toyota in 1967.

SOURCE:AFP
