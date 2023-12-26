From the devastating February 6 earthquakes, which claimed more than 50,000 lives, to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election under the inspiring theme of the “Century of Türkiye,” and the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the nation stands united at the threshold of 2024, poised to carry the lessons of resilience and progress into the new year.

With victories in sports and groundbreaking technological leaps, Türkiye etched a weave of determination throughout 2023.

Notable advances in naval capabilities, exemplified by the delivery of Türkiye’s largest warship and the world’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, have raised the country’s status among international military forces.

Also in 2023, the introduction of Togg’s first indigenous electric automobile launched a new age of sustainable automotive innovation in the country.

‘The Disaster of the Century’

Türkiye was hit by two devastating earthquakes, just nine hours apart, on February 6, causing severe loss of life across 11 provinces in the southern part of the country.

At the epicentre, in Kahramanmaras’s Pazarcik and Elbistan districts, the quakes measured 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale at a depth of 7 kilometres, lasted for over 30 seconds.

The region felt over 6,000 aftershocks in the following two weeks.

The earthquakes would come to be described as the “Disaster of the Century” due to the extensive toll on life and infrastructure.

The earthquakes devastated provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

And left over 50,000 people dead and nearly 115,000 injured. In total, the quakes affected over 13.5 million people in Türkiye and forced 3.5 million to move to other regions and cities.

Within the first few seconds of the quakes, tens of thousands of people were made homeless, buried under rubble of their dreams.

Turkish citizens and the state, along with people from all over the world, came to help those affected by the earthquakes.

Thousands went to great lengths and volunteered in search-and-rescue operations, while many others contributed generously to aid campaigns.

The state, which has the primary responsibility for coordinating aid campaigns, search-and-rescue operations, rehabilitation and reconstruction processes, worked tirelessly with the volunteers to heal the wounds of the nation.

TCG Anadolu - Türkiye's technological maritime marvel

In April, Türkiye welcomed delivery of TCG Anadolu, its largest warship and the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier.

This strategic addition not only strengthens Türkiye's naval capabilities but also positions the country among the select few in the world with a domestically-built aircraft carrier.

Named TCG Anadolu, the ship boasts versatile capabilities, designed to carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcrafts, and personnel.

Speaking at the ceremony in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the ship's unique status, declaring it the world's first warship where the largest and heaviest helicopters and drones can both land and take off.

Highlighting the ship's impressive features, Erdogan stated, "The TCG Anadolu...is the world's first warship in its field where UAVs can land and take off."

Türkiye's own UCAVs Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones, along with the light attack aircraft Hurjet, are equipped to land on and take off from the ship.

Beyond its operational capabilities, TCG Anadolu's weapon systems, combat management, electronic warfare, infrared search and track, electro-optical search, laser warning, torpedo defence systems, and radars are all indigenously developed.

With dimensions measuring 231 meters in length (758 feet) and 32 meters in width (105 feet), the ship's full load displacement reaches an impressive 27,000 tonnes.

Revolutionising Transportation: Togg Electric Car Fleet

Also in April, Türkiye took a significant leap in automotive innovation with the Togg, the country's first indigenous electric car maker.

Making its debut in the first quarter of 2023 with the SUV, Togg's inaugural smart device in the C segment, the company aims to produce five distinct models – SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV, and B-MPV – by 2030, asserting ownership of intellectual and industrial property rights.

The cutting-edge fleet boasts next-generation lithium-ion batteries, enabling an 80 percent charge in approximately 30 minutes and an impressive range of up to 500 kilometres.

Introduced in December 2019, Togg's electric vehicle prototype laid the groundwork for the ambitious goal of manufacturing one million vehicles across five models by 2030.

Embodying Türkiye's commitment to high-tech advancement, Togg's electric car has become a symbol of the nation's forward-looking approach.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his “Century of Türkiye” speech, emphasised the project's role in propelling the country toward future technologies, stating, "We're not competing for the past or today's technology. We're heading towards the technology of the future by making Türkiye's indigenous car electrically powered. With this project's design, battery, and recharging stations, we're preparing our country for the future.”

Triumphant victory: Erdogan secures 52.18% in presidential run-off

In a resounding victory, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won May's presidential election with a decisive 52.18 percent of the vote in the second round of the run-off, surpassing his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who got 47.82 percent.

The election witnessed a remarkable 84 percent voter turnout, with over 54 million citizens participating in the democratic process.

Addressing jubilant supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan declared, "We said 'We will win in a way that no one will lose.' So the only winner today is Türkiye. Without compromising our democracy, development, or goals, we have now opened the gates to the Century of Türkiye, but we opened it together."

Expressing a commitment to the nation's unity and progress, Erdogan emphasised the need to work tirelessly for the Turkish people. Healing the wounds left by the February 6 earthquakes and rebuilding the devastated cities remained a top government priority, he said.

Despite a first round which ended without either candidate clearing the required 50 percent threshold, Erdogan secured a lead with 49.51 percent of the vote. His closest competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) chair and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, garnered 44.88 percent of the vote.

Volleyball triumph: Türkiye secures double championships in 2023

The Turkish women's volleyball team, “Sultans of the Net,” achieved historic success in 2023, clinching both the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship and the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship titles.

With sheer determination and skill, Türkiye's volleyball stars emerged victorious, etching their names in the annals of sporting history and bringing pride to the nation.

In July, Türkiye's women's volleyball team emerged victorious in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, eliminating China with a compelling 3-1 win in the final clash.

The Sultans of the Net, led by head coach Daniele Santarelli, showcased their dominance in Arlington, Texas, securing sets of 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, and 25-16.

This monumental achievement marked Türkiye's first-ever title in the history of the FIVB Women's World Championship, signifying a watershed moment for the nation's volleyball legacy.

The victory not only added a prestigious accolade to Türkiye's sports achievements but also solidified their standing as a formidable force in the global volleyball arena.

Türkiye's national volleyball team achieved their second major success in less than two months, winning a thrilling five-set match against Serbia to secure the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship title.

Captain Eda Erdem Dundar, expressing the team's pride and joy, reflected on the significance of this achievement, stating, "In the 100th anniversary of our Republic, we first won the Nations League, then became the European champion. We have written an incredible story. I'm happy, I'm proud!"

Centennial Celebration: Türkiye's Proud Republic Day Milestone

In a momentous commemoration, Türkiye marked the 100th anniversary of its Republic Day on October 29, 2023.

Founded by the visionary leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who officially declared Türkiye a republic, this historic occasion resonates as a testament to the nation's enduring spirit.

Across Türkiye, celebrations unfolded in various cities, showcasing the country's strides in technology and defence through colourful parades.

This centennial milestone reflects Türkiye's remarkable journey over the past century—a legacy of progress in science, technology, and unity, paving the way from a glorious past to an even brighter future.

Adding to the fervor, 100 warships accompanied TCG Anadolu, exemplifying the collective excitement and pride as Türkiye reached the monumental 100th anniversary of the Republic in Istanbul.