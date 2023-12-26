TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' top PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Mehmet Sefa Akman is targeted in a pinpoint operation carried out by Turkish intelligence in the city of Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq, says security sources.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
December 26, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised the so-called leader of the PKK terrorist organisation in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The MIT carried out a targeted operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah to neutralise Mehmet Sefa Akman, codenamed Bahoz Zagros, the sources said on Tuesday.

The terrorist, who was preparing for an armed attack against Türkiye and was under surveillance by Turkish intelligence, was neutralised in a pinpoint operation.

Akman, who joined the PKK terror group in 2005, had been the so-called leader of the terror organisation in Sulaymaniyah.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since the PKK terrorist attack on Friday, which killed 12 soldiers in northern Iraq, Turkish air strikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria.

RelatedTürkiye defiant against terror threats from northern Iraq, Syria: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed that Türkiye will not allow terror barons in the region to stop the country from its path, and the fight against terrorism will continue.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

