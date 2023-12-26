TÜRKİYE
Türkiye aims to strengthen cooperation with Libya on media and comms: Altun
Communications Director Fahrettin Altun praises relations between Türkiye and Libya, saying his country has deep-rooted historical and cultural ties with the brotherly country.
Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that his country has deep-rooted historical and cultural ties with our friend and brother country, Libya. / Photo: AA
December 26, 2023

Türkiye will continue to stand by our Libyan brothers without hesitation, to heal their wounds and support them in the coming period, said Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Speaking during "Tripoli Communication Forum”, Altun said that his country has deep-rooted historical and cultural ties with our friend and brother country, Libya.

“In this context, last year, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Media and Communication Cooperation with Libya, further strengthening our relations in this field,” he said.

“Knowing that the Libyan Government of National Accord places great importance on "Disaster and Crisis Communication," especially during the Tripoli Communication Forum, is highly satisfying for us on behalf of the Libyan people.”

“As Türkiye, we will continue to work towards building a more resilient and durable society, both nationally and internationally, against natural disasters and other humanitarian crises,” Altun added.

RelatedTürkiye asserts its presence through effective mediation: Altun

Türkiye-Libya relations

In recent years, Türkiye and Libya have taken several steps to strengthen their historical, geographical, political, military, economic, and cultural ties.

Following the conclusion of a maritime agreement in November 2019 to redefine their territorial waters in the Mediterranean, the two nations have expanded their collaboration in the exploration of oil and natural gas.

Additionally, in October 2022, Ankara and Tripoli signed a memorandum of understanding for hydrocarbon exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The agreement aims to preserve both Türkiye’s and Libya’s rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean waters.

The Türkiye- Libya maritime agreement enables both countries to increase their respective maritime zones.

