WORLD
1 MIN READ
Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea reach 15
Yemen's Houthis have carried out more than 100 rocket or missile attacks targeting at least 12 commercial vessels in the Red Sea, operations they say will continue until Israel stops its assault on Gaza. However, there are doubts about how effective Washington's Operation Protective Guardian will be in deterring further attacks that have disrupted a key international trade route. Obaida Hitto reports.
Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea reach 15 / Others
December 26, 2023
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us