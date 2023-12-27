WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police investigates racist comment reported by Luton's Morris at Sheffield
"Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society and we encourage anyone who hears or sees discrimination to report it so action can be taken," the Premier League said on X.
Police investigates racist comment reported by Luton's Morris at Sheffield
"We will offer our full support to Carlton Morris and Luton Town FC," the league said.  / Photo: AFP
December 27, 2023

Luton Town striker Carlton Morris reported an alleged racist comment from the crowd during their Premier League game at Sheffield United, his club said, an incident which is currently investigated by the police.

The player reported the comment to the match officials in line with Premier League protocols, Luton added.

"The matter was dealt with immediately by both Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police, who are currently investigating," Luton said in a statement.

"We would like to thank both Sheffield United officials and the police for their swift actions in dealing with today's incident."

The Premier League condemned the incident in a post on social media.

"Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society and we encourage anyone who hears or sees discrimination to report it so action can be taken," the league said on X.

"We will offer our full support to Carlton Morris and Luton Town FC, as well as continuing to work with clubs and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane scored own goals in the final 13 minutes as Sheffield let a late lead slip and lost 3-2 to fellow strugglers Luton at Bramall Lane.

RelatedAlmost half of footballers face racist abuse — FIFA
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us