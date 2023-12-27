WORLD
At least 30 killed in Israeli attack near hospital in Khan Younis
Hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza continue to be the main focus of Israel's ground operation. In the past few hours, Israeli shelling near a medical facility in Khan Younis has killed at least 30 Palestinians. The south of the strip hasn't been spared by Israeli army attacks. The built-up Bureij refugee camp in the centre of the enclave was also targeted. At least 195 Palestinians have been killed in the space of just 24 hours. Shadia Edwards-Dashti begins our coverage.
December 27, 2023
