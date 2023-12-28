WORLD
2 MIN READ
Floods, landslides in eastern DRC kill scores
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is regularly hit by disasters such as floods and landslides, in part due to urban overcrowding, dilapidated infrastructure and shoddy house construction.
Floods, landslides in eastern DRC kill scores
People stand by the damage in the aftermath of deadly floods caused by torrential rains in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 28, 2023

Heavy rains overnight in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 40 people, local media reported.

At least 20 people were found dead in the provincial capital Bukavu while the bodies of 20 others were discovered in the surrounding village of Burhinyi, reports said on Wednesday, citing the governor’s office.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and there is concern that the death toll may rise.

In May this year, at least 438 bodies were found in areas of Kalehe Territory in South Kivu hit by flooding due to heavy rains.

The DRC, located in a tropical climate zone, frequently faces natural disasters during the rainy season.

RelatedDespair grows as DR Congo refugees caught between violence, lack of aid
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us