BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
GCC, South Korea sign landmark free trade agreement
Boosting trade and investment ties globally forms a key element of the Gulf states' strategy to diversify income sources and economic sectors away from oil and gas.
GCC, South Korea sign landmark free trade agreement
Earlier this year, the GCC signed a free trade agreement with Pakistan. / Photo: AP
December 28, 2023

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and South Korea signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in the Korean capital Seoul, the GCC said a statement.

GCC Secretary General Jasem al Budaiwi said in Thursday's statement that the agreement is "a historic step towards achieving Gulf economic integration and towards strengthening economic and trade relations between the two sides".

Boosting trade and investment ties globally forms a key element of the Gulf states' strategy to diversify income sources and economic sectors away from oil and gas.

GCC expands its FTAs

The FTA with South Korea covers trade in goods, services, government procurement, as well as cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), customs procedures, intellectual property, among others, the statement said.

The GCC Secretariat appointed a lead trade negotiator in 2022 and has held new rounds of FTA talks with major trading partners over the last year, including with China and post-Brexit Britain.

Earlier this year, the GCC signed a free trade agreement with Pakistan.

RelatedPakistan, GCC 'initialise' free trade deal
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us