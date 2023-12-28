TÜRKİYE
Netanyahu's words on Erdogan are null and void: AK Party spokesperson
Describing Netanyahu's actions as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and attempted genocide against Palestinians, Omer Celik says that the Israeli PM will be remembered with disdain and eventually held accountable before the law.
December 28, 2023

AK Party's Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson, Omer Celik, has declared that the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are null and void.

Celik lashed out at Netanyahu's remarks on President Erdogan in an X post shared on Thursday.

Emphasising Netanyahu's history of indiscriminate aggression against civilian people, he stated "The words of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has committed the most brutal aggression in history without any distinction towards civilians, against our esteemed President, are null and void."

Describing Netanyahu's actions as "war crimes, crimes against humanity, and attempted genocide against Palestinians," Celik asserted that the Israeli PM would be remembered with disdain and eventually held accountable before the law.

"The fight against terrorism in Türkiye is the most legitimate struggle in the world, conducted within the framework of the law," he responded to the Israeli PM who tried to overshadow Türkiye's counter-terrorism efforts.

"Türkiye's struggle against terrorism is in full compliance with all the rules of international law," he said.

'Systematic massacre'

Calling Israel's occupation of Palestine the longest-standing, planned and systematic massacre, Celik criticised Netanyahu's administration for bombing Palestinian civilians, forcing them to evacuate their ancestral lands, and even attacking hospitals where they sought refuge.

"While our President addresses the world in the name of humanity and human conscience, Netanyahu represents the enemy of humanity and all forms of action against it," Celik remarked.

Promising continued solidarity with innocent children, women, elderly civilians in Palestine, Celik concluded, "We will persist in supporting our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their legitimate quest for their rights."

