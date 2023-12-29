Iran has retracted its statements suggesting that the Aqsa Flood operation was in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani after Hamas denied the claim, stating that the incident resulted from a mistranslation.

Speaking at a programme on Thursday, Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, the head of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office, said, "the Gaza incident is the story of the Palestinians and it has nothing to do with us."

Golpayegani expressed his ‘appreciation for the Palestinians' resistance against Israel and claimed that the Palestinians take Iran as an example.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Ramazan Sharif, the spokesperson of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that Aqsa Flood operation was "revenge for the assassination of former Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani”.

In a short time, Hamas issued a statement denying Sharif's statements and emphasising that the Aqsa Flood was an operation against the occupation.