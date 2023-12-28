WORLD
UN accuses Israel of unlawful killings in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces have arrested at least 25 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank since Wednesday evening. The United Nations is warning the situation in the Occupied West Bank is rapidly deteriorating and is urging Israel to end unlawful killings against Palestinians. Since October, at least 300 people in the territory have been killed. Violence committed by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank is also growing, according to the UN. Chuck Nwosu has more.
UN report deplores 'rapid deterioration' of rights in occupied West Bank / Others
December 28, 2023
