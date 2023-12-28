December 28, 2023
Released Palestinians describe being tortured by Israeli forces
“This one month felt like 100 years.” Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces during Israel’s ongoing aggression on Gaza described the torture and abuse they were subjected to during the last month. They were brought to a Gaza hospital for treatment following their release.
