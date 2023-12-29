December 29, 2023
WFP to end child aid in Syria due to funding shortage
In 2024, the World Food Programme will completely stop providing aid for children in northwest Syria due to a funding shortfall. After 12 years of conflict, more than half Syria's population suffers from hunger. For children, that means widespread malnutrition, stunting their growth and endangering their lives. TRT World's Yusuf Sosar reports.
