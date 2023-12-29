WORLD
Displaced Gazans pick through rubble after deadly Rafah strike
At least 20 Gazans have been killed overnight, raising the death toll in the enclave to more than 21-thousdand-three hundred and twenty. Israel has continued its attacks on southern Gaza... where the majority of displaced civilians are taking shelter. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli soldiers have fired on an aid convoy returning from northern Gaza. The UN says the team was traveling along an army-designated route. No one was injured but one vehicle was damaged. Melinda Nucifora has the latest.
Gaza death toll rises
December 29, 2023
