WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dozens killed by Russian air strikes in cities across Ukraine
Russia has launched one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, firing a barrage of missiles at cities across the country, killing at least 26 civilians. Following the destruction of a Russian warship in Crimea just days ago, the assault has been called a 'revenge attack'. Ukrainian authorities say many missiles interceptions were successful but destruction has swept the nation. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
Dozens killed by Russian air strikes in cities across Ukraine / Others
December 29, 2023
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us