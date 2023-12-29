Businesses, shops shut in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City

Palestinians have been trying for years to establish occupied East Jerusalem as its capital. It remains under Israeli occpupation and has been a flash point for several conflicts, including the 11-day war in 2021. The city is important to three of the world's largest religions. But Muslims and Christians there have faced repeated persecution at the hands of occupation forces. Mohammad al-Kassim walks us through the challenges faced by ordinary people in the historic city.