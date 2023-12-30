TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in Syria
Neutralised terrorist Remziye Altig, codenamed Viyan, held responsibilities for the terror group's financial operations and action planning.
The anti-terror operation came after a recent PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. / Photo: AA Archive
December 30, 2023

Turkish intelligence “neutralised” a senior PKK/YPG terrorist in Syria’s northeastern Qamishli district, security sources have said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has taken down Remziye Altig, codenamed Viyan, in the Qamishli district of the Middle Eastern country, said the sources on Saturday.

The terrorist, who was responsible for the group’s financial traffic and was carrying out terror activities in Syria, was tracked and closely monitored by MIT.

Altig led demonstrations organised by the youth section of the terrorist PKK/KCK in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province before 2016 and took part in the group's action planning.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Several anti-terror operations came after a recent PKK terror attack that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. Turkish airstrikes, since then, have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria and neutralised senior terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
