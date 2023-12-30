WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan election body rejects ex-PM Khan's nomination for upcoming polls
The decision comes as a fresh blow to Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party as they face multiple challenges on the legal and political fronts.
Pakistan election body rejects ex-PM Khan's nomination for upcoming polls
The 71-year-old former cricketer is the country’s most popular opposition figure. / Photo: AP Archive
December 30, 2023

Election officials in Pakistan have rejected former prime minister Imran Khan as a candidate in the country's February parliamentary election. His lawyers have said they will appeal.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday disallowed Khan's candidacy because of his conviction and what they said was his disqualification under the constitution, according to documents. They also rejected the candidacies of former members of his cabinet.

The decisions were a fresh blow for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, which authorities have targeted during a monthslong crackdown.

Khan is in prison serving a three-year sentence for corruption and also faces a stack of other charges, making it difficult for him to run for office. But he still filed nomination papers, buoyed by an appeals court's August decision to suspend his criminal conviction.

The 71-year-old former cricketer is the country's most popular opposition figure.

RelatedPakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in state secret case

No-confidence vote and removal

He was kicked out of office in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote in the parliament by his political opponents. Since then, government agencies have pursued him in the courts.

His lawyer, Azhar Siddique, said the rejection exposed the election commission's bias. He blamed the commission and "invisible forces" for Khan's disqualification.

Another of his lawyers, Rai Muhammad Ali, described the rejection of Khan's papers as an injustice to Pakistan.

"We want transparent elections," Ali said. "These situations are being deliberately created to evade the election. They are all scared. We will not let them escape."

RelatedPakistan court indicts Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets
SOURCE:AP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us