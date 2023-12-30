WORLD
1 MIN READ
US continues to send weapons despite Gaza ceasefire calls
Growing scenes of burial shrouds in Gaza and a double edge sword from the United States. Israel's military bombardment of the enclave is entering it's 13th week. The death toll - more than 21600. Despite continued calls for a ceasefire from many in the US, Washington appears to be ignoring domestic discontent with its support for the war. It's preparing to send more than 140 million dollars worth of weapons to Israel. Meanwhile, Qatari-mediated ceasefire negotiations are reportedly picking up again. TRT World's Shoaib Hasan reports.
US ignores calls for Gaza ceasefire / Others
December 30, 2023
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us