CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Massive waves batter California coast, prompting evacuations
Waves as high as 20 feet have already caused damage to homes and businesses.
Massive waves batter California coast, prompting evacuations
A very large wave breaks near the Ventura pier on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in Ventura, California. / Photo: AP
December 31, 2023

Coastal communities in California faced another day of towering waves and possible flooding on Saturday as officials issued evacuation orders in some areas and warned residents to stay off beaches and coastal roadways.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles forecast significant flooding in low-lying coastal areas with powerful waves and strong rip current posing an "exceptional risk" of drowning and damage to structures like piers and jetties.

Waves as high as 20 feet (6.1 meters) could wreak more havoc on waterside homes in vulnerable communities along much of the California shoreline, which was battered by extreme surf and heavy rains over the end of the week.

Officials in southern California's Ventura County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for residences along the Pacific Coast Highway and area beaches remained closed, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, forecasters said a coastal flood warning and high surf warning would remain in effect into early Saturday afternoon. Breaking waves of 26-30 feet were expected along west-facing beaches along the central and northern California coastline, it said.

Ventura, about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Los Angeles, was hit by the extreme weather conditions beginning on Thursday, when heavy surf inundated homes and businesses with seawater, sand and ocean debris, damaging structures and reportedly injuring at least eight people.

The treacherous surf and coastal flood threat was attributed to a Pacific storm system that also brought heavy downpours to much of the West Coast on Friday night while coinciding with the latest arrival of exceptionally high tides known as king tides.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us