WORLD
1 MIN READ
70% of Gaza Strip's infrastructure either damaged or destroyed
86 days of war. More than 21,800 people killed. And the growing spread of diseases. Palestinians trapped in Gaza are ushering in the new year with uncertainty. In the last 24 hours alone, at least 150 Palestinians have been killed in the territory. Despite weeks of stumbling diplomatic efforts, many Palestinians remain hopeful that ongoing negotiations brokered by Qatar between Israel and Hamas will bear fruit, and they will able to return home as 2024 begins. Shoaib Hasan reports
Gaza's Quiet Countdown / Others
December 31, 2023
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us