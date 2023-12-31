70% of Gaza Strip's infrastructure either damaged or destroyed

86 days of war. More than 21,800 people killed. And the growing spread of diseases. Palestinians trapped in Gaza are ushering in the new year with uncertainty. In the last 24 hours alone, at least 150 Palestinians have been killed in the territory. Despite weeks of stumbling diplomatic efforts, many Palestinians remain hopeful that ongoing negotiations brokered by Qatar between Israel and Hamas will bear fruit, and they will able to return home as 2024 begins. Shoaib Hasan reports