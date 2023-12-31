WORLD
1 MIN READ
What is Philadelphi Corridor which Netanyahu wants to control?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war in Gaza could last for many more months. He's also said that Tel Aviv should regain control of Gaza's border zone with Egypt. Ramzy Baroud is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University says Israel's plan for the Philadelphi corridor could escalate diplomatic tensions between Cairo and Tel Aviv.
Ramzy Baroud X Seattle / Others
December 31, 2023
Explore
