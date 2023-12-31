Turkish security forces have “neutralsed” three PKK terrorists, including two on a wanted list, in Türkiye’s southeast, the country's interior minister has said.

In a post on X on Sunday, Minister Ali Yerlikaya identified the terrorists on the wanted list as Delil Bal, codenamed Piling Mardin, and Islam Olcay, codenamed Demhat Amad.

The third terrorist was a Syrian national codenamed Welat Kod, said Yerlikaya.

The terrorists were targeted in an anti-terror operation in Mardin province and they were involved in numerous attacks that injured many Turkish soldiers, said the minister.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.