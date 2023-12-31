Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “all countries and institutions” ought to unite in their opposition to the killing of defenceless women and children in Gaza for a better future.

“All countries (and) institutions need to take a united stand against the killing of innocent children and women in Gaza,” Erdogan said in his video message on New Year's Eve.

“We hold hope for a better future for humanity. So-called democratic, freedom-loving countries must stop supporting bloody terrorists for this to happen,” the president said.

Beginning with the war between Russia and Ukraine, he stressed, sincere attempts should be made to put an end to conflicts that cause suffering for people and waste national resources.

“We need to see that wealth of societies, which has been exploited for centuries, their dignity trampled upon, is used for their future, prosperity, security,” he added.

Erdogan stressed that the goals for 2023 were just beginning as they are about to launch the real takeoff with Türkiye's Century in conjunction with 2024.

Striving for global, regional climate of peace

As the world faces global crises, he stressed, "We will elevate the star of Türkiye by once again demonstrating our difference through production, employment, growth, and development."

"From the fight against terrorism to economic traps, the fundamental purpose behind problems we face in areas is to obstruct the construction of great, powerful Türkiye," he added.

Erdogan further stated that Türkiye is striving to achieve not just its own security and prosperity but also acknowledges that it cannot find peace without a global and regional climate of peace, adding that with this understanding, Ankara has been advocating for the same standards for everyone.

He said Türkiye has been working to achieve peace efforts in its region and that Türkiye has been supporting every effort to prepare the world for a “more just and prosperous fu ture.”

"The strengthening of Türkiye means the end of the order that uses others as tools while exploiting and oppressing them for their own prosperity and security. It means that our voice should be heard more, leading to the strengthening of the pursuit of rights, justice, freedom, and conscience everywhere in the world," he added.