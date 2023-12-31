TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s first lady wishes for year of peace, justice, prosperity
"I wish for a year where peace and justice prevail, with a hopeful vision for a fair world for everyone, and where our Palestinian brothers and sisters find tranquility and prosperity," says Emine Erdogan.
First lady attended the opening of the "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Children Painters Exhibition" organised by the Directorate of Communications to draw attention to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza through the eyes of children / Photo: AA
December 31, 2023

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan extended wishes for a year marked by peace, justice and prosperity, fostering a vision of global fairness.

"I wish for a year where peace and justice prevail, with a hopeful vision for a fair world for everyone, and where our Palestinian brothers and sisters find tranquility and prosperity," Erdogan said on X.

The first lady reflected on the past year, acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation but highlighting significant developments.

Bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming 2024 with renewed hope, she shared a video compiled from visuals of varioius developments that made headlines in the country over the past year.

