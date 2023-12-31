TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to maintain moral, rational, effective foreign policy in 2024
Türkiye to further increase depth, dimensions of its independent, national foreign policy in year ahead, says Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye to maintain moral, rational, effective foreign policy in 2024
"We will further increase the depth and dimensions of our independent national foreign policy," says  Fidan.  / Photo: AA
December 31, 2023

Türkiye will continue to pursue foreign policy based on moral values, rationality, and effectiveness in the year ahead, the country's foreign minister said.

"During this period when the international system involves uncertainties and global instability is at stake, our Türkiye-centric independent foreign policy carried out under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transformed our country into a significant actor shaping the international agenda and exerting influence in critical regions," Hakan Fidan said in a New Year message on X.

"With the strength we derive from our people, we will not refrain from raising our voice against global injustices and wrongdoing. We will never hesitate to defend the truth," Fidan said.

“We will further increase the depth and dimensions of our independent national foreign policy that we pursue as part of our vision, Century of Türkiye,” he added.

Fidan extended New Year wishes to citizens both at home and abroad, expressing hope that 2024 would bring prosperity to Türkiye, the Turkish nation, and humanity.

RelatedTürkiye's 2024 diplomacy: Tackling growing Islamophobia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us