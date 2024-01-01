WORLD
Xi tells Biden that China willing to work with US for stable relationship
Marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, China's President Xi Jinping says both sides should "take practical actions" to promote "stable, healthy" relations.
Xi called China and US forming ties "a major event" in the history of bilateral relations and in international relations. / Photo: Reuters Archive
China's President Xi Jinping has said he was willing to work with the United States to promote stable bilateral ties, exchanging congratulations with his US counterpart on the anniversary of diplomatic relations.

In an exchange of messages to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said on Monday both sides should "take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations".

"Xi Jinping emphasized: I am willing to work with President Biden to continue to navigate China-US relations, benefit both China and the United States and their people, and promote world peace and development," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi added that "adhering to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation is the correct way for China and the United States to interact", CCTV said.

Xi and US President Joe Biden met in San Francisco in November, vowing to improve communication in an effort to stop competition from spilling over into conflict.

