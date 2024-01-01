TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence agency nabs Daesh ringleader
Turkish Intelligence Agency successfully apprehends Daesh ringleader Abdullah al Jundi in Aleppo who was planning attacks against Turkish forces in Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch zones.
Abdullah al Jundi, codenamed Hattab el Muhacir, was responsible for planning actions against vehicles belonging to the Turkish security forces in Syria. / Photo: AA
January 1, 2024

The Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) has nabbed the Daesh ringleader in Syria's Aleppo city, Abdullah al Jundi, who planned attacks against the Turkish forces in the Operation Euphrates Shield, and Olive Branch zones.

Al Jundi, codenamed Hattab el Muhacir, was responsible for planning actions against vehicles belonging to the Turkish security forces in Syria, according to information obtained from the security forces.

The terrorist was nabbed on Monday during an operation conducted by MIT and the local security forces affiliated with the Syrian National Army in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.

The terrorist also provided information about the members of the organisation carrying out terror activities.

Some digital material belonging to the organisation was also seized during the operation, disclosing Daesh's action plans, and disrupting the organisation's activities.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

